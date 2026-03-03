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Konstantin Asimonov's avatar
Konstantin Asimonov
Mar 4

As a chemist, I appreciate the joke with ruthenium, a rare chemical element named after Ruthenia, the Latin term for Russia (or, rather, Rus'). With Tellurium, Sorokin is naming a country after an even rarer element, going full circle, as he does.

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Cicero Santos's avatar
Cicero Santos
Mar 5

Sorokin explora o poder da arte, como a melhor ferramenta de investigação, assimilação e compreensão do real. Por ser livre, a Arte rompe até mesmo com os tipos de linguagens que fundamentam o mundo e o liga ao sujeito e a ordem vigente, sem se perder, pois enquanto rompe, cria algo próprio para roteirizar ( roteiro = rota, caminho),e achar lugar para colocar o pé antes de dar o passo! E Kafka, parece-me que já havia entendido isso, sem tanta fúria como utiliza Sorokin. Genial! Curioso para saber o que Putin achou disso, se é que achou algo!

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