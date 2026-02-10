Magazine Non Grata

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Sudana Krasniqi's avatar
Sudana Krasniqi
Feb 10

All of my sentences are run-on. I’d like to see AI do that.

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A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
Feb 10

a wise and sane position, which makes for a long-term investment in building a committed readership and a culture of excellent human writing

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