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Victoria Priano's avatar
Victoria Priano
2h

I think the most impactful aspect of this piece is the joint experience of detachment, age and the self discovery of things very "known" the reader.

It has a Ligotti-like tension for anybody who possesses the memory or simply the time without this technology and as a result was able to build in boundaries and reinforcements as a result of the lived experience -- and that experience being so out of reach to those who simply could not.

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