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Cynical Storyteller's avatar
Cynical Storyteller
4dEdited

With all due respect, Wilson’s translation is quite unfaithful to the original text, and I don’t think it’s a good choice for your class (the fact that she recited the original poem in Greek speaks for itself). This is mainly because she brought her own agenda to her translation (the fact that she feels compelled to call her critics on her website “misogynistic trolls” shows how immature and unprofessional she can be). Here is an actual quote from Wilson’s introduction:

“The gendered metaphor of the “faithful” translation, whose worth is always secondary to that of a male-authored original, acquires a particular edge in the context of a translation by a woman of The Odyssey, a poem that is deeply invested in female fidelity and male dominance.”

She also admits to using contemporary, anachronistic language (while dismissing such accusations) and stating her goal to “question” the original poem:

“Because The Odyssey has become such a foundational text in our educational system and in our imagination of Western history, I believe it is particularly important for the translator to think through and tease out its values, and to allow the reader to see the cracks and fissures in its constructed fantasy. I see this process not as a denial or abandonment of the original text, but as a way to pay deep attention to the original, most especially in the moments when it may contradict itself.”

The job of a translator is simply to render the text from the source language to the target language; any interpretive work is deciding how to make the text sound natural in the target language. Wilson decided to make a political statement out of her translation, so it cannot be called a faithful one in good faith.

Fellow classicist Richard Whitaker actually wrote a paper examining Wilson’s translation choices and found that she has made a considerable amount of unforgivable translation errors, some of them ideological, meant to paint Odysseus and Thelemachus in a bad light and Polyphemus and the suitors in a positive light: https://casa-kvsa.org.za/legacy/AC63-Whitaker-18DEC2019.pdf

I personally recommend the more accurate translation by Daniel Mendelsohn.

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Stourley Kracklite's avatar
Stourley Kracklite
4d

Wilson calling Nolan's The Odyssey "anachronistic" is pot to kettle. Richard Whitaker explains why.

https://casa-kvsa.org.za/legacy/AC63-Whitaker-18DEC2019.pdf

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