Contemporary fiction is asleep with its head in its arms. We did not want to prod it, but the old magazines and university journals left us no choice. They should have continued to do their jobs. But instead the editors spent too much time on Twitter and recruited too heavily from the NYU MFA department. Now they have a cavalcade of maniacs coming for them, shaking contemporary fiction by the shoulders. The summer issue, “Fiction from the Underground,” is our attempt to wake it up.

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Contributors

WRITERS: Judson Stacy Vereen, Blue Lotus Books (Karl Parkinson), Alex Muka, Brandon Westlake, Buku Sarkar, John Julius Reel, Caroline Wellborn, Naomi Kanakia, Amelia Buzzard, Owen Yingling, Adam Pearson

PHOTOGRAPHERS: Julia Ammor, Andrea Casino, Jericho, Svilen Nachev, Matthew David Nelson, Buku Sarkar, Liam Stimpson

ILLUSTRATORS/CARTOONISTS: Yiou Zheng Miki, Sam Keshishian, Sissitrix

INTERVIEWS: Beatriz Serrano

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