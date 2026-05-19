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Tristan Ruark's avatar
Tristan Ruark
20h

Man! I went through the same kind of reading regression. I learned to read at a young age, I was in advanced reading starting in 1st grade, that unlocked higher levels of the library for me. It made me feel special. Then there were the book clubs in the library. The 50, 100 and so on. Complete with stars. There were these big huge notepads on the top shelves that displayed who was in what club. I loved to dominate that arena.

Even in the military I read a lot. On deployments in the barracks. When I deployed to Iraq there was a program called Soldiers ANGELS and you could make a request for a book and they would mail it to you. I read tons of books. It was amazing. After my first tbi it became harder to focus. Eventually I stopped. Until a few years ago I picked up my favorites again. Each author led to another and another. I also started listening to books, which has its challenges. I rarely listen to music, I’m usually listening to a book. When I have time I sit down and read, when I’m cleaning or walking or running I’m listening.

But I had and still have all the same challenges as anyone else with social media. I do like to come here and read articles. Reminds me of readers digest that we had in our draw in the bathroom back in the days.

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Doug Hesney's avatar
Doug Hesney
1h

Wow did this resonate. Agree completely on intentional reading and consumption of culture being the answer. I find I'm much more engaged, when I have a reading project (e.g. currently reading a lot of German lit in translation -- Mann Brothers, Roth, Zweig, Musil) or a watching project (all of Ingmar Bergman's films or all of the Radiance BluRay label releases). It both scratches a completist itch - but also feels like a deeper and more satisfying project. And yeah - it makes for more interesting pieces to write on Substack.

Algorithmic media -- whether streaming TV, IP-driven cinema, all of social media (including Substack Notes, sadly) now feels very liminal by comparison. Easy to zone out, but ending up nowhere and no place.

I vastly prefer a quest.

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