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Daniel Solow's avatar
Daniel Solow
2d

I saw Franzen speak recently and he shared three rules he uses for writing: (1) Complete honesty, (2) Unconditional love for characters, (3) Bias for conflict. Pretty good rules imo!

It's fascinating to see him compare Twitter to cigarettes back in 2012. That comparison has certainly stood the test of time. And I keep hearing that zoomers are getting into bird-watching

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H. E. Tobe (Literary Fiction)'s avatar
H. E. Tobe (Literary Fiction)
2d

"Because before you can have a movement, you’ve got to have a scene. Better yet, a hundred scenes."

Absolutely. But we also need to build a culture of writers who prioritize real writing. So much of what's being written these days is formulaic color-by-numbers genres and tropes. Why are so few writers tackling real themes and writing stories that have deeper meaning? These days, it's all worldbuilding with nothing meaningful within the worlds.

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