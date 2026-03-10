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vanechka's avatar
vanechka
Mar 11

best artists and writers have always lived fully immersed in the civilisation or even try to outrun it, not (!) without friction, and trying to reject the modernity and escape it by performing some sort of monastic withdrawal instead of embracing it as it is with all its flaws, transgressions as well as gifts is a prerequisite of becoming a great artist, and well "a human" at large. everyone who's ever produced anything that we now consider requires deep reading were absolutely drowning in the noise of their moment, at least most of their lives

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Spectre X's avatar
Spectre X
Mar 11

“Evolutionary mismatch” needs to be the word for the 21st century. The masses need to get on this concept because it’s at the root of half our problems.

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