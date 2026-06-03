We did a second print run of which 10 copies remain. These are the final copies for #2 we’ll print. For those interested…

Order #2

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For those on the fence, here are a few unprompted testimonials that the Editorial team is shy about sharing:

Lastly: There is much to say about the reception for #2 but what is top of mind now, beneath gratitude, is the importance of the individual arts patron in the technological age. Surprise! the tech founders trying to displace artists with A.I. will not use their profits to support human art. It is a grass roots effort now. I’m not sure if our readers—or the readers of other new projects on Substack and beyond—consider themselves patrons of the arts, but they should. They are keeping the arts alive.

— Editorial team, Non Grata