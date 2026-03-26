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John Madrid's avatar
John Madrid
4d

"The reader can still see the naked questions whose answer she would turn into a feeling, had the book been written." That's the best sentence in this review and it describes exactly what makes South and West feel unfinished in a way that's almost more revealing than the finished work would have been. You get to see the machinery before she polished it away. Didion without the Didion cool is still better than most writers at full temperature.

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lchristopher's avatar
lchristopher
3d

This is well-researched and passionate. Thank you much. Keep on and godspeed. +1

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