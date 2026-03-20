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Sandrina de Klerk's avatar
Sandrina de Klerk
Mar 21

Not sure what to say to this other than this is a brilliant essay and I am compelled and rather wordless.

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Lia
Mar 20

If I weren't already subscribed to A.A. Kostas, this brilliant essay would have sealed the deal. Anyone who mistakenly believes in Zelda's talent has only to read some of her work, which is available online and pretty awful. I would take issue with the description of her as an alcoholic. She was apparently able to quit drinking with no difficulty during her doomed quest to become a ballerina at the age of 27. As for the general assessment that Fitzgerald was washed up as a writer when he died, that seems unfair due to the brilliance of The Last Tycoon. If he had lived long enough to complete the book, it might have been his best work.

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