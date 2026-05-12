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Patience Ellis's avatar
Patience Ellis
1d

I feel for all those young people who are rebuked for making a trivial mistake in their personal lives, or even for making a contestable choice . And when they try to confront the same trolls, they are treated as guilty for not having the “thick skin” to face the backlash. I am not saying they aren’t at fault, but my point is that trolls on the internet would never comment on others’ lives offline the way they do online. The main point is that they do not treat the people behind the screens as their equals, and their morality changes conveniently for them. Things that are seen as problematic suddenly become fair and legitimate once you are online.

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John Julius Reel's avatar
John Julius Reel
1d

This is a great line: "Birth, it turns out, is a lot like war: prolonged periods of boredom punctuated by moments of terror." I enjoyed the piece. It's thought-provoking. In response, I would only say that, despite being constantly streaming, how much is that guy really sharing? Perhaps that's the pull of it—to give the illusion of full exposure. He's hiding in full sight.

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