The Dumb Phone issue is a melody of the human spirit. It calls for a re-orientation away from technology towards romance, wonder, peace, love, spontaneity, and beauty.

Every dollar we earn goes towards paying great artists and funding high-quality print copies. Any and all support means the world to us. You can purchase on our website or by getting a paid Substack subscription (annual or founding).

Thank you to the incredible group of artists who made this issue a reality.

WRITERS: Lena Drake, ARX-Han, Jared Henderson, Sam Kahn, Sudana Krasniqi, Marigold, Blue Lotus Books (Karl Parkinson), Adam Pearson, John Pistelli, maja roglić, Klaus Zynski

PHOTOGRAPHERS: Emilina Filippo, Giorgia Fortunato, Jericho (Leavitt), Joana Meurkens, Michael O'Donohue, Liam Stimpson, Nattannaella Verduga

ILLUSTRATORS/CARTOONISTS: Sam Keshishian, Maddie Sloyer

INTERVIEWS: Actress Diana Del Bufalo, author Jim Shepard, comedian Max St. John

The magazine clocks in at 100 pages; here’s a preview of a few spreads:

Table of Contents

“ The Life Cycle of Love As We Know It” by Lena Drake

“How I Learned to Read Again” by Sam Kahn

“Living in Public” by Jared Henderson

“Human Seasons” by John Pistelli

Interview with actress Diana Del Bufalo

“Where the Mermaids Sing” by Sudana Krasniqi

“Not A.I.” by Nattannaella Verduga

Thank you all for making it possible for us to keep creating these editions. If you think someone else would be interested in this project:

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