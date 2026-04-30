OUT NOW: Vol. I No. II: "The Dumb Phone"
Copies available via Substack or at magazinenongrata.com
The Dumb Phone issue is a melody of the human spirit. It calls for a re-orientation away from technology towards romance, wonder, peace, love, spontaneity, and beauty.
Every dollar we earn goes towards paying great artists and funding high-quality print copies. Any and all support means the world to us. You can purchase on our website or by getting a paid Substack subscription (annual or founding).
Thank you to the incredible group of artists who made this issue a reality.
WRITERS: Lena Drake, ARX-Han, Jared Henderson, Sam Kahn, Sudana Krasniqi, Marigold, Blue Lotus Books (Karl Parkinson), Adam Pearson, John Pistelli, maja roglić, Klaus Zynski
PHOTOGRAPHERS: Emilina Filippo, Giorgia Fortunato, Jericho (Leavitt), Joana Meurkens, Michael O'Donohue, Liam Stimpson, Nattannaella Verduga
ILLUSTRATORS/CARTOONISTS: Sam Keshishian, Maddie Sloyer
INTERVIEWS: Actress Diana Del Bufalo, author Jim Shepard, comedian Max St. John
The magazine clocks in at 100 pages; here’s a preview of a few spreads:
Thank you all for making it possible for us to keep creating these editions. If you think someone else would be interested in this project:
How and when does one submit fiction to this beauty? 🤩