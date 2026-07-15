Vol. 1 No. 3 // Summer '26 // Table of Contents & Contributors
Summertime... and the livin's easy
VOL. 1 NO. 3
SUMMER ’26
PARTY AT BOWERY PALACE (AKA BOWERY ELECTRIC)
NEW YORK, SATURDAY, AUGUST 1ST
FICTION FROM THE UNDERGROUND
The summer issue focuses on fiction and poetry. We are publishing honest, rebellious stories imbued with life’s real flavor. The staid legacy magazines—and their progeny—would never publish half these pieces for political reasons. We are grateful to them for their poor taste and misplaced fear. They are the Salon. We are the Salon des Refusés.
Here are a few of the spreads:
FEATURED WRITERS
Fiction
Karl Parkinson (Blue Lotus Books)
Poetry
Photo Essays
Vignette
Literary Criticism
Food Criticism
Interviews
Adam Pearson and Beatriz Serrano
Janis Joplin only, please.