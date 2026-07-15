VOL. 1 NO. 3

SUMMER ’26

PARTY AT BOWERY PALACE (AKA BOWERY ELECTRIC)

NEW YORK, SATURDAY, AUGUST 1ST

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FICTION FROM THE UNDERGROUND

The summer issue focuses on fiction and poetry. We are publishing honest, rebellious stories imbued with life’s real flavor. The staid legacy magazines—and their progeny—would never publish half these pieces for political reasons. We are grateful to them for their poor taste and misplaced fear. They are the Salon. We are the Salon des Refusés.

Here are a few of the spreads:

FEATURED WRITERS

Fiction

Judson Stacy Vereen

Karl Parkinson (Blue Lotus Books)

John Julius Reel

Naomi Kanakia

Amelia Buzzard

Poetry

Brandon Westlake

Photo Essays

Matthew David Nelson

Buku Sarkar

Vignette

Caroline Wellborn

Literary Criticism

Owen Yingling

Food Criticism

Alex Muka

Interviews

Adam Pearson and Beatriz Serrano

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