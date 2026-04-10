VOL. 1 NO. 2

SPRING ’26

PARTY AT ELLA FUNT, NEW YORK, APRIL 23rd

COPIES AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER

THE DUMB PHONE ISSUE

“You Will Not Escape the Permanent Underclass,” an essay from ARX-Han.

“You, A.I., & Nobody Else,” an essay from Adam Pearson.

“The Roller Coaster Tycoon,” an interview with Max St. John.

“Living in Public,” an essay from Jared Henderson.

“Back to the Dumb Phone,” an essay from Marigold.

“Where the Mermaids Sing,” a vignette from Sudana Krasniqi.

“How I Learned to Read Again,” an essay from Sam Kahn.

“The Blue Ant Trilogy,” a book review from Klaus Zynski.

“The Life Cycle of Love as We Know It,” a story from Lena Drake.

“On Writing No. 2,” an interview with Jim Shepard.

“Visions of Natasha,” a poem from Karl Parkinson (Blue Lotus Books).

“Human Seasons,” a short story from John Pistelli.

“Love, Death, and Movies,” interview with Diana Del Bufalo.

“I Remember,” a vignette from maja roglić.

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