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Allan Northrop's avatar
Allan Northrop
2d

Finally, some justice for J.F.

A sad consequence that I've noticed since I started reading Franzen: the number of people who dismiss his work out of hand simply as a result of what they've heard about him on the internet or from friends who used to subscribe to Slate is shockingly high. I wonder what they say now about “Crossroads,” his most Midwestern novel yet.

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Natural Thoughts's avatar
Natural Thoughts
1d

Great pieces, wasn’t familiar with Franzen before, but now I want to read him. Great work!

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