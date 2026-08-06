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Camila Hamel's avatar
Camila Hamel
12h

I think the internet homogenizes the online representation(s) of consciousness, in other words, our performances of it. Even though consciousness is irreducibly individual, a kind of standardization of public performances has taken place, and I feel like it is being internalized, and in the end, this turns into habits of thought. It's not exactly new, but with AI it feels more urgent to be aware of this process.

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Paul Clayton's avatar
Paul Clayton
1d

"... the world seemingly bent towards the lowest common-denominator for everyone forever—how could giving up thinking be anything but a relief?"

Yes. Thinking is pretentious, a curse. That's why we have smart phones. Better to just be... but online.

Anyway, a bit lengthy, but very interesting.

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