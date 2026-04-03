The Spring ’26 issue comes out in three weeks. The situation is more bleak than when we started it. Those predictions are all in there. Still we have hope. You can RSVP for the event here and pre-order the issue here. More details coming soon.

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Non Grata’s Spring issue deals with the technology question, which we consider one of the great wars of our time. Through this theme and conversation around our A.I. policy, we connected with Brazilian artists in the photography, film, and fashion space. They were already at work on their own anti-A.I. project, simply titled “Not A.I.”

The “Not A.I.” project seeks to create photos that appear to be A.I.-generated but, in actuality, are rendered through printing techniques and experimental coloring. In the next issue we have dedicated space for their photography, which poses questions about how LLMs will affect the creators and viewers of the visual arts.

The broader question here is: How do all the arts respond to LLMs taking aspects of human style? Do writers ditch the em dash? Or, when facing the marauders, do they hold firm? Somewhere in-between? As of now there are more questions than answers—but the questions are worth thinking about seriously.

We’re thrilled that we found this group posing them. Even better that they’re from Brazil. Non Grata always has and always will love Brazil. We can’t wait to include their photography in our next issue, which, in the words of Nattannaella, the creative director for this project, “was made 100% for the love of art.”

Credits:

Creative Director & Filmmaker: Nattannaella - @nattannaella

Photographer: Marina Faria - @mm.faria

Stylist: Luan Gabriel - @lu_lluan

Art Director: Morgana Addor - @morganaaddor

Makeup: Giulianne Rodrigues - @gigiurodrigues

Movement Director: Lia Cará - @lia.cara