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Ollie Hicks's avatar
Ollie Hicks
16h

I had no idea what this interview was when I clicked on it. I only started reading it because I am, at this very moment, bored during the second to last week of my terrible corporate job that I just quit to pursue my dream of writing full time. And I quickly realized it is about everything that I am going through and an author who knows exactly why I am miserable (“the Stepford Wives kind of enthusiasm”… holy shit). I had to stop as soon as you hit the spoiler warning (thank you). I will return to this once I read the book myself!

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Pheobe's avatar
Pheobe
12h

Excellent interview, I have added Discontent to my TBR list!

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