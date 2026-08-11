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Avital Pilpel's avatar
Avital Pilpel
1d

Choosing to be a writer as a career to make money because there are literary prizes is a bit like joining the church to get girls because you get to wear cool clothes.

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O. Hunt's avatar
O. Hunt
1d

Unlike most prize-winning stories that I have to give up reading after page one, I actually finished reading this one and enjoyed it.

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