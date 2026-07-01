Magazine Non Grata

Magazine Non Grata

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gil Frank's avatar
Gil Frank
20h

is there a dead line for submissions

Reply
Share
1 reply by Magazine Non Grata
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
21h

@Logan the Lobotomizer

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Magazine Non Grata · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture