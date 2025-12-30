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A.I. Policy
Vol. 1 No. 1
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Joan Didion's Notebooks of the American South
On "South and West"
Mar 26
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45
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Legends of Zelda: The Truth About F. Scott Fitzgerald
In defense of one humanity's greatest writers
Mar 20
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A. A. Kostas
92
16
20
The Informational Onslaught: Why I Can't Read Like I Used To
On the current reading environment
Mar 10
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Alex De Lagarde
77
13
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A Human-Sized World
On Vladimir Sorokin's "Telluria"
Mar 3
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vanechka
40
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February 2026
There Is No Great Millennial Novel
On the candidates and their shortcomings.
Feb 17
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Owen Yingling
231
30
62
A.I. Policy Non Grata #1
A guide for contributors and readers.
Feb 10
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Anthony Marigold
47
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Three Great Albums From 2025 That Don't Have to Do with Birds
We love Geese but there's other great stuff happening, too
Feb 4
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NiallJFitz6
13
1
4
January 2026
Autofiction, Portraiture, and Truth, Simply Put
An essay from JSV
Jan 27
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Judson Stacy Vereen
33
3
10
Walking Through a Mexican Ghost Town
On Juan Rulfo and "Pedro Paramo"
Jan 20
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Brandon Westlake
37
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Read Your Favorite Writers in Print
Copies available online and, now, in store
Jan 13
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32
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12
White Rice Recipe
A simple and delicious meal
Jan 7
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Alex Muka
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December 2025
What We Talk About When We Talk About Money
An interview with artist Zane Fix
Dec 30, 2025
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Liam Stimpson
20
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